George tallied 39 points (12-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 130-126 win over the Grizzlies.

After scoring eight points on 3-of-12 shooting in Sunday's loss to the Thunder, George dropped a game- and season-high 39 points on efficient shooting Friday. The 22-year-old point guard also dished out a team-high-tying eight assists after totaling just seven in his last two outings. He has scored at least 18 points in four of his last five appearances, recording at least eight assists in three of them.