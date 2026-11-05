George registered 39 points (14-26 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-13 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, four steals and one block over 44 minutes in Wednesday's 120-113 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

George had been seriously struggling in his previous two outings, combining for 15 points on 5-for-22 shooting, but he busted out of his funk in a big way Wednesday. He nearly delivered a game-winning dagger for Utah, but his stepback jumper left his hand just a second too late, and the team wasn't able to hang on in overtime. The Jazz have opened the season 1-7.