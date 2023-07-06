George left Wednesday's 104-94 Summer League loss to the 76ers with a left foot injury, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds over 25 minutes.

George appeared to tweak his ankle late in Wednesday's game and briefly went to the locker room before returning to the bench and being ruled out with a foot injury. Prior to exiting, George racked up 14 points, all of which came in the first half. With Utah playing again Thursday, they could opt to play it safe with their first-round draft pick and give George the night off.