Jazz's Keyonte George: Exits to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Magic due to an apparent right ankle injury, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
George was cleared to return Saturday from a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, though he rolled his right ankle in the second quarter and immediately left for the locker room. If he's unable to return, Isaiah Collier should pick up the slack the rest of the way.
