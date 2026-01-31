George exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Nets due to an apparent left ankle injury, per the broadcast.

George appeared to turn his ankle and hopped to the locker room with 2:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. If he's unable to return in the final minutes of the contest, he'll finish with 26 points (9-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one block across 32 minutes.