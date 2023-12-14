George (left foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

George sustained a non-contact injury Wednesday and attempted to play through the issue for a possession before limping off the court and into the locker room. He'll finish the contest scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with no counting stats. While the severity of the injury is unclear, fantasy managers should have a backup plan in case George can't go Thursday at Portland.