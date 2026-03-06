Jazz's Keyonte George: Fades injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (ankle) is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Bucks.
George was held out of Thursday's game against the Wizards while managing a right ankle injury, but the third-year pro's absence from the injury report indicates he'll be available for Saturday's contest. George has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back outings while connecting on 52.2 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 45.0 percent from three on 10.0 3PA/G).
More News
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Drops 30 points in Philadelphia•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Team-high 36 points not enough•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Drops 17 points in return•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Will play Saturday•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Trending toward playing Saturday•