George (ankle) is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Bucks.

George was held out of Thursday's game against the Wizards while managing a right ankle injury, but the third-year pro's absence from the injury report indicates he'll be available for Saturday's contest. George has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back outings while connecting on 52.2 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 45.0 percent from three on 10.0 3PA/G).

