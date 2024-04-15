George provided 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and four assists over 20 minutes during Sunday's 123-116 loss to Golden State.

George finished the campaign on a strong note after registering 20 or more points in three of his last five appearances. Despite sharing backcourt duties with Jordan Clarkson (back) and Collin Sexton (illness), George took over the starting point guard role on Feb. 12 after the deadline and thrived, emerging as a viable long-term piece in Utah's rebuilding process. He finishes the season with averages of 13.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.