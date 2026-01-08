George notched 25 points (9-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 129-125 overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

George registered his fourth double-double in 2025-26 as he continues to push for his first career All-Star nod. Over his last 12 appearances, George has averaged 28.3 points, 7.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.7 three-pointers in 37.0 minutes per game.