George registered 17 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block over 33 minutes during the Jazz's 118-96 loss to the Suns on Friday.

George went out Friday and put together a nice all-around game a day after the Jazz picked up his fourth-year option. He led Utah with nine dimes and finished second in both points and rebounds behind Lauri Markkanen (33 points) and Walker Kessler (13 rebounds), respectively, while living at the charity stripe with a game-high 11 free-throw attempts. George has started in each of the first five games of the regular season and is averaging 21.2 points, 9.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 34.2 minutes per game to start the year. However, he could be demoted to a bench role if Isaiah Collier (hamstring) is cleared to play against the Hornets on Sunday.