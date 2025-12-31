George tallied 37 points (13-24 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes during the Jazz's 129-119 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.

George was able to shake off a questionable tag due to an illness Tuesday, which didn't seem to impact him at all given his proficiency from the field. He came out firing with 23 points in the first half (including 15 in the first quarter), and his six three-pointers were a season high. The third-year pro has scored at least 31 points in two of his last three outings, and over his last nine games he has averaged 30.8 points on 49.4 percent shooting (including 45.7 percent from three), 7.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 threes and 1.2 steals over 36.9 minutes per game.