George won't return to Wednesday's Las Vegas Summer League game against Denver due to a right ankle sprain, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

George had to be helped off the court in the second quarter after turning his ankle. He'll finish Wednesday's tilt with nine points (3-10 FG) and four rebounds across 15 minutes. Heading into Wednesday, George had been one of the standout performers in Las Vegas, having logged 33-point, 10-assist and 26-point, seven-assist outings in his previous two contests. Given that the right ankle is the same one that he sprained in February during his freshman year at Baylor, it wouldn't be surprising if the Jazz opted to shut down George for the rest of the summer to preserve his health heading into training camp.