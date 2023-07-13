George will not return to Wednesday's game against Denver with a right ankle sprain, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

George had to be helped off the court in the second quarter after turning his ankle. He'll finish Wednesday's tilt with nine points (3-10 FG) and four rebounds through fifteen minutes. Considering George has logged 33 and 26 points in his last two appearances, it wouldn't be surprising to see George be shut down for the rest of Summer League, especially with the right ankle being the same one he injured last year at Baylor.