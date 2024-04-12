George had 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 124-121 victory over the Rockets.

George was one of Utah's best players in the win over the Rockets, and while this was his 11th game with 20 or more points, it was also the second time he accomplished this feat over his last three appearances. The rookie point guard should enjoy a heavy workload in the final two games of the campaign against the Clippers and Warriors on Friday and Sunday, respectively.