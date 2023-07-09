George registered 33 points (12-24 points, 6-15 3PT, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 34 minutes of Saturday's 105-99 win over the Clippers during Summer League.

George turned in a fantastic performance, pacing the Jazz in points and assists on his way to a 30-point double-double. The outing was a strong bounceback from an ice-cold shooting day in Utah's first game in Las Vegas. The No. 16 overall pick has shown well so far in Summer League and could play himself into a key rotation piece for the Jazz this season.