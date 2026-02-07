George (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Magic.

George was initially listed as questionable, though he was upgraded to probable Saturday before being cleared to return from a three-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. With the third-year point guard back in action, Isaiah Collier will likely slide back to the bench. Over 15 January appearances, George averaged 23.2 points, 6.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 34.3 minutes per tilt.