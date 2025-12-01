George amassed zero points (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block across 19 minutes during Sunday's 129-101 loss to the Rockets.

The third-year point guard came into the afternoon contest battling an illness, and George certainly didn't look to be 100 percent healthy in what was by far his worst offensive performance of the season. In fact, it's the first time in 2025-26 he'd failed to score in double digits, and just the second time he failed to drain at least one three-pointer. Utah will be back in action Monday in a rematch with Houston, and George has to be viewed as a risky lineup option until he shows he's fully kicked the bug.