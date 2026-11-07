George tallied 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and a block across 32 minutes in Friday's 112-100 loss to the Mavericks.

George narrowly missed a double-double, providing strong playmaking production while contributing six rebounds. George's consistent playmaking supports his fantasy value, but his overall ceiling depends on improving efficiency and limiting mistakes -- he's had at least three turnovers in his last four games. Overall, George is averaging a solid 21.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 32.1 percent from deep.