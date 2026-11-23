George supplied 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 loss to Dallas.

George provided balanced production despite playing fewer than 27 minutes, and while Utah's remarkable comeback was driven primarily by Svi Mykhailiuk's perimeter shooting, George still made his presence felt -- he was Utah's third-highest scorer and led the team in assists. His role as a playmaker and scorer gives him a solid fantasy floor even in games where his shooting volume isn't very high. His nine field-goal attempts Sunday were a season-low mark.