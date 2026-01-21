George finished with 43 points (15-28 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 127-122 win over Minnesota.

After hitting for at least 30 points twice in the prior five games, George cranked things up a notch and delivered a career-high 43 in a comeback win, as the Jazz rallied from a 12-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter. George is averaging 29.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.2 threes, 2.5 boards and 1.3 steals during that six-game stretch as he continues his breakout campaign.