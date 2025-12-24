George totaled 24 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 137-128 loss to the Grizzlies.

The third-year guard scored 20-plus points for the sixth straight game and the eighth time in 10 December contests, and his breakout campaign is showing no signs of abating. On the month, George is averaging 26.4 points, 6.7 assists, 4.4 boards and 3.0 threes, and his shooting continues to improve rather than showing signs of regression -- he's shooting 46.4 percent from the floor, 92.0 percent from the free-throw line and 42.9 percent from long range over that span.