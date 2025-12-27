George registered 31 points (12-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 131-129 victory over Detroit.

George lobbed in a shot from the lane with seconds remaining, sealing a surprise upset over the Pistons. George had a stellar all-around line, registering totals in every secondary category. He also drilled five three-pointers in the contest, matching his highest production beyond the arc this season.