George is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Spurs due to left foot soreness.
George is in danger of missing his first game of the season Saturday due to a foot injury. If the second-year guard is ruled out, Patty Mills, Jordan Clarkson and Isaiah Collier are all candidates to receive increased playing time.
