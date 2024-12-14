George recorded 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 134-126 loss to the Suns.

The second-year point guard fell one assist short of his second double-double of the season, and just the third of his career. George is growing more confident with his offense, scoring in double digits in 10 of the last 11 games and draining multiple threes nine times during that span. In those 11 contests, he's averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 assists, 3.8 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from long range.