Jazz's Keyonte George: Leading scorer in Sunday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George registered 27 points (10-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 108-106 loss to the Lakers.
The third-year point guard led the Jazz in scoring as he continues to build a breakout season. George has delivered at least 20 points in four straight games and seven of 11 in November, averaging 23.9 points, 6.3 assists, 4.0 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.0 steals on the month.
