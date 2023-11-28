George notched 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 114-112 win over the Pelicans.

George put together two excellent games against New Orleans and scored a season-high 19 points in the second-straight game against the Pelicans. The rookie out of Baylor has struggled from the floor, and although he righted the ship somewhat over the series, he's still connecting on only 35.8 percent of his shots.