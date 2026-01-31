George exited Friday's 109-99 loss to the Nets with 2:40 remaining in the fourth quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter due to a left ankle sprain, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

George immediately made his way to the locker room after checking out of the contest. On a positive note, head coach Will Hardy said after the game that X-rays on George's ankle came back negative, ruling out a potential fracture, per Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City. He finished the contest with 26 points (9-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one block across 32 minutes. The 22-year-old point guard's next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Raptors. If George is forced to miss time, Isaiah Collier would likely replace him in the starting five, and Walter Clayton would presumably be in line for extra playing time.