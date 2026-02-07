George (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against Orlando.

George appears poised to return from a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain that he sustained in the fourth quarter of the Jazz's loss to the Nets on Jan. 30. If the third-year pro is cleared to return, then Isaiah Collier would be the likely candidate to exit the starting five, though the latter's production over Utah's last three games may have earned him a larger role moving forward.