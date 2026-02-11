This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Keyonte George: Listed out for Wednesday
George (ankle) won't play Wednesday against the Kings.
George is in line for his second straight absence while on the mend from a right ankle sprain. He'll have one final opportunity to return before the All-Star break Thursday against the Trail Blazers. Isaiah Collier should be in line for another start Wednesday in George's place.