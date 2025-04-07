George chipped in 35 points (10-19 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 147-134 loss to Atlanta.

George led Utah in scoring while coming off the bench Sunday, marking his third outing with at least 30 points this season. The 21-year-old posted a game-high seven three-pointers en route to a career-high mark in scoring Sunday, albeit in a losing effort. George has recorded double-digit points in each of his last six appearances, averaging 19.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.0 three-pointers across 31.5 minutes per game.