Jazz's Keyonte George: Nearly triple-doubles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George put up 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes of Friday's 134-130 preseason loss to the Spurs.
George, who made his second straight start to open the preseason, nearly triple-doubled in what was a full workload for the guard. Isaiah Collier (hamstring), who is in a position battle with George, sat for the second straight game. Meanwhile, Walter Clayton, who was the No. 18 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, showed some serious promise too with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes. This position battle is likely far from being settled.
