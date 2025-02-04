George finished with 16 points (5-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 112-111 loss to Indiana.

The shift to the second unit hasn't impacted George's production much, as he came within two boards of his first career triple-double Monday. The second-year guard is averaging 14.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 threes in six games since moving to the bench, but he's also shooting just 37.7 percent from the floor and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc. Isaiah Collier has provided both more efficient offense and more consistent distribution since taking over as the starting point guard, and he doesn't seem likely to lose his hold on the job. The ankle injury Collin Sexton suffered Monday could open the door for George to move back into the starting five, however.