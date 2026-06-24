Jazz's Keyonte George: New backcourt partner coming

The Jazz selected Darryn Peterson with the No. 2 overall pick, adding another high-level creator to their backcourt that already includes George (hamstring).

George remains an important piece of Utah's rebuilding effort, but Peterson's arrival could reduce his on-ball responsibilities after he served as one of the team's primary playmakers last season. The additional talent should improve the quality of George's opportunities, though his fantasy value may become more dependent on efficiency than volume. The Jazz are also projected to be much more competitive in 2026-27, bolstering his late-season outlook.