George logged seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and nine assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 134-118 loss to the Pacers.

Moved into the starting lineup for the first time Wednesday, George set a new personal best in assists and extended his career-opening streak of games with at least one three-pointer to nine. The 20-year-old rookie is still getting his feet wet as a pro, but the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is already flashing an intriguing skill set from a fantasy perspective.