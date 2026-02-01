Jazz's Keyonte George: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
George sprained his left ankle late in the fourth quarter of Friday's loss to the Nets. The injury is severe enough for him to miss the first of Utah's five-game road trip, and his next opportunity to play is Tuesday against Indiana. Isaiah Collier is the top candidate to enter the Jazz's starting lineup in George's absence and Walter Clayton should see more minutes off the bench.
