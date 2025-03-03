George logged 28 points (9-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-121 loss to New Orleans.

This was the eighth game of George's career with at least 28 points. He stepped up for the shorthanded Jazz on Sunday, as most of the regular rotation were held out for the first leg of this back-to-back set. As the season progresses, more and more touches could fall in George's direction with the veterans being dialed back.