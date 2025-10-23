George finished Wednesday's 129-108 victory over the Clippers with 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 30 minutes.

George got the starting nod in the season opener with backcourt mate Isaiah Collier (hamstring) sidelined Wednesday. He appears to have a firm grip on the starting point guard role after finishing with a near double-double in a blowout win. George converted just one of his seven attempts from deep but made all six shots from inside the arc.