Jazz's Keyonte George: Operating on minutes restriction
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George is in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Magic on Saturday but will be limited to approximately 24 minutes, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
George was given the green light to return Saturday from a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. He'll be on a minutes restriction in his return, so Isaiah Collier should continue to operate in an expanded role despite reverting to a bench role.