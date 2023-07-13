George (ankle) is set to miss the remainder of the Jazz's Las Vegas Summer League schedule, league sources tell Sarah Todd of the Deseret News.

The Jazz haven't provided an update on the severity of the right ankle sprain George suffered in the second quarter of Wednesday's 96-91 win over the Nuggets, but the organization has apparently already decided that the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft won't attempt to play through the injury over the next week. During his freshman year at Baylor this past season, George missed a game in late February with a sprain of the same ankle, so it makes sense for the Jazz to take a cautious approach with the rookie guard. George proved to be one of the more productive players across his three games in the Salt Lake City Summer League and three games in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.4 minutes while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three-point range.