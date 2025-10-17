George registered 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, two assists, two steals and one block across 26 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 win over the Trail Blazers.

George needed only 11 attempts from the field to lead the Jazz in scoring, adding nine of his 20 points from beyond the arc. This was a much improved showing for the 21-year-old, who had been held to nine points in 23 minutes during Monday's exhibition against the Mavs. George will look to take yet another step forward during the 2025-26 campaign after averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 67 games a season ago.