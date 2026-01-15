George had 25 points (8-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 loss to the Bulls.

Since being held to four points by the Hornets on Jan. 10, George has come roaring back with 57 points in the last two contests. The third-year guard has scored at least 25 points in six of 10 games since Christmas, averaging 23.8 points, 7.3 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.4 steals during that span.