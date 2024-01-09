George supplied 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes off the bench in Monday's 132-116 win over the Bucks.

After trailing by 31 points at halftime, the Bucks outscored the Jazz by a 44-23 margin in the third quarter to make the game competitive, but George stepped up in the final 12 minutes to snuff out the rally. The rookie provided six points in the first minute of the fourth quarter and assisted on a Jordan Clarkson layup with 10:19 remaining to give the Jazz a 15-point cushion that proved to be enough to close out the Bucks. George and Clarkson both look poised to remain on the second unit with Kris Dunn and Collin Sexton having taken control of starting roles while the former two players missed time with injuries in December, but all four guards could continue to hover in the 20-to-30-minute range. Though George is shooting just 37.1 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three-point range on the season, he's shown some improvement in both areas (40.3 percent, 37 percent) in his eight games since returning from a foot injury.