George contributed 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 loss to Golden State.
George bounced back after a poor shooting night Friday against the Clippers. The 2023 first-round pick shot fifty percent from the floor and drilled four-three pointers, marking his highest total beyond the arc since drilling five threes against the Celtics three weeks ago. With Jordan Clarkson (back) sidelined, we should see plenty of George in the backcourt as the season draws to a close.
