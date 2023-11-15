George finished with 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

George started a third consecutive game Tuesday and posted a double-digit scoring total for the second time this season. The 20-year-old has shined as a distributor since replacing Talen Horton-Tucker in the starting lineup, averaging 9.7 points, 9.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game through his first three turns on the top unit.