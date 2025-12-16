George totaled 37 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes during Monday's 140-133 overtime win over Dallas.

The third-year guard remains hot, topping 30 points for the second straight game while tying his season high in made three-pointers. George has reached the 30-point mark in five of the last 13 games, in large part because he continues to get to the free-throw line with impressive frequency. Over that stretch, he's averaging 25.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.9 boards, 2.9 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 89.1 percent from the charity stripe on 7.1 attempts a contest.