George (foot) practiced Monday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
George missed his first game of the season Saturday due to left foot soreness, but his participation in Monday's practice is a good sign for his availability moving forward. His official status for Tuesday's game against Phoenix should be released Monday night.
