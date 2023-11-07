George (foot) is probable to play in Wednesday's game against Indiana, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
George is dealing with left foot soreness. He has appeared in all eight of Utah's contests thus far, averaging 7.6 points in 20.8 minutes per game.
