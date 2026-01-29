George ended with 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 140-124 loss to Golden State.

After getting the night off on the front end of a back-to-back Tuesday, George returned to the court and delivered another strong performance. The third-year guard has scored at least 17 points in nine straight appearances, averaging 26.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.1 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.6 steals over that stretch as his breakout campaign continues.