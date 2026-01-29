Jazz's Keyonte George: Productive against Warriors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George ended with 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 140-124 loss to Golden State.
After getting the night off on the front end of a back-to-back Tuesday, George returned to the court and delivered another strong performance. The third-year guard has scored at least 17 points in nine straight appearances, averaging 26.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.1 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.6 steals over that stretch as his breakout campaign continues.
More News
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Cleared from injury report•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Sitting out vs. Clippers•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Strikes for 23 against Spurs•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Will play Thursday•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Hangs career-high 43 on T-Wolves•