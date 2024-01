George notched 12 points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 153-124 loss to New Orleans.

George was held to single-digit scoring totals in his last two appearances and was inefficient from the floor Tuesday, but he salvaged his scoring line by making a season-high nine free throws in the blowout loss. He's been inconsistent since the start of January, averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game.