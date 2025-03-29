George closed Friday's 129-93 loss to the Nuggets with 18 points (5-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes off the bench.

With Jordan Clarkson (foot) done for the year, George saw his biggest workload since he played 37 minutes in an OT loss to the Clippers on Feb. 13. The second-year guard has scored in double digits in five of seven games since returning from a foot injury, averaging 14.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 boards and 1.9 threes over that stretch, and his usage seems likely to increase over the final weeks of the season with Clarkson's 13.3 FG attempts a game up for grabs.